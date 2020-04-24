Catawba County reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The county reported 33 people of the county’s 49 total cases have recovered from the virus, according to the county website. This is the first recovery data the county has released.
A person has recovered if they are allowed out of isolation based on medical recommendations, according to the public health website.
Two people are in the hospital in Catawba County with COVID-19.
Statewide, there are at least 8,052 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
Health officials say the laboratory-confirmed case count is not a full picture of the number of cases of COVID-19 because not everyone with the virus is tested.
At least 269 people have died with COVID-19 and 477 people are hospitalized in North Carolina.
At least 100,584 tests for the virus have been done for the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.