Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday on the Catawba County Public Health website.
Catawba County now has 58 confirmed cases since March 20. At least 38 of those people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to public health.
The case count does not include cases that were not confirmed with a laboratory test.
Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, down from three people on Thursday.
On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released a map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code. The state numbers are used to fill in the zip code map and typically lag behind local numbers.
In Catawba County, the zip code with the highest case count is the northern Hickory and Bethlehem area, 28601, with 21 cases, according to the map.
The Newton area, 28658, had nine cases; the Hickory and Mountain View area, 28602, had eight cases; the Conover area, 28613, had eight cases; the Sherrills Ford area, 28673, had three cases; the town of Catawba area, 28609, had two cases; the Maiden area, 28650, had two cases; the Terrell area on Lake Norman, 28682, had one case; and the Claremont area, 28610, had one case.
Catawba County’s single COVID-19 related death was not included on the map.
Burke County reported two new cases on Friday bringing the county total to 106 positive cases.
The majority of Burke County’s cases are in the vast Morganton zip code area, 28655, where there are 90 cases according to the NCDHHS map.
The Valdese area, 28690, has four cases. The Connelly Springs and Rutherford College area, 28612, has two cases. The Hildebran area, 28637, has two cases.
Caldwell County did not report any new cases on Friday. The county total is 35 cases.
Caldwell County was already reporting cases by zip code.
On Friday, the county reported 21 cases in the Lenoir zip code area, 28645; seven cases in the Hudson area, 28638; six cases in the Granite Falls area, 28630; and one in the Caldwell County area of Hickory, 28601.
Alexander County did not report any new cases on Friday. Three of the county's four confirmed cases are in the Taylorsville zip code, which encompasses much of Alexander County, 28681, according to the NCDHHS map.
Statewide, at least 10,923 people are confirmed to have or have had the coronavirus, according to NCDHHS. There is no statewide count of how many people have recovered.
At least 399 people have died with COVID-19 in the state and 547 people are hospitalized with the virus.
At least 133,832 tests have been completed in North Carolina. In Catawba County, 29 more tests came back negative, putting the total negative test results at 949. In Caldwell County, at least 1,491 tests have been completed and 1,334 came back negative.
