There are at least 25 cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County as of Monday after one new case was identified.
There have been 370 negative test results as of Monday, according to a press release from Catawba County Public Health.
No deaths have been reported in the county since the first death was listed by the county on Friday. The person with the virus died in March.
The county’s total case number is based on COVID-19 test results, according to the release. Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19.
Burke County reported 28 cases of the virus on Monday. They had 23 cases Sunday. The cases consist of both traveling and community spread, according to a press release from Burke County. Fifteen of the cases are associated with long-term care facilities. All positive cases are isolated.
Caldwell remained at 11 reported cases as of Monday, according to a press release from the county. At least 721 tests have been conducted with 601 coming back negative.
Alexander County still has two reported cases.
Because community spread is occurring locally and across North Carolina, all residents are urged to stay home and avoid contact with others to the extent possible, the release stated.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Service’s website, two more deaths caused by the coronavirus were recorded in the state bringing the total to 33.
The number of confirmed cases in the state jumped from 2,585 on Sunday to at least 2,870 Monday. At least 40,726 tests have been completed.
