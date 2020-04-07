Catawba County reported two new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
That brings the county total to 27 cases, the 26th-highest confirmed case count of the 90 counties reporting confirmed cases in North Carolina, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
It is not known how many cases have recovered or where in the county they are located, according to county officials.
No new deaths have been reported in Catawba County since the first was reported on Friday.
Burke County has a second death due to the coronavirus, according to a press release from the county. The patient was hospitalized and later died on April 5, according to the release. The patient was in their late 70s and was no associated with a long term care facility.
Burke County has at least has 29 cases as of Tuesday morning, according to the county. At least 14 of the cases are at Grace Heights Health & Rehabilitation. One is at another long-term care facility.
There are at least 3,221 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina in 90 counties, NCDHHS reported on Tuesday.
While at least 41,082 tests for coronavirus have been done, the laboratory-confirmed cases don’t make up all of the coronavirus cases in the state, according to NCDHHS and local health officials. With widespread community spread and health experts encouraging those with mild symptoms to stay home instead of getting testing, not all cases of COVID-19 will be tested.
Catawba County has gotten 379 negative test results returned. The county is not releasing how many people have been tested and are awaiting results.
At least 354 people in North Carolina are hospitalized with the virus and 46 people have died from the new coronavirus. There were 33 deaths reported Monday morning.
There are outbreaks of the virus, meaning at least two or more cases, in at least nine nursing homes in the state, according to NCDHHS. There are outbreaks in three residential care facilities and three correctional facilities.
