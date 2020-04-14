There are two new cases of coronavirus in Catawba County, according to a Catawba County Public Health release on Tuesday.
The county’s total is 38 cases. County officials say the number of laboratory tested and confirmed cases does not represent the actual number of people with coronavirus, as not everyone is tested, according to the press release from the county.
Burke County reported its fourth death from COVID-19 on Tuesday. The woman was in her 90s and had underlying health conditions, according to a release from the county.
The county has no new confirmed cases of coronavirus. There have been 60 confirmed cases. Nearly 6 out of 10 virus cases in Burke are in people over 65, according to data from Burke County.
Caldwell County and Alexander County did not report any new confirmed cases on Tuesday. Caldwell County has 19 confirmed cases and Alexander has 3.
At least 5,024 cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in North Carolina as of Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
The number of deaths due to the coronavirus climbed to 108 for the state. At least 418 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to NCDHHS.
At least 65,039 people have been tested for the virus in North Carolina.
