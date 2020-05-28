13 new cases, 1 more death attributed to COVID-19 totals in Catawba County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Subscribe

Thirteen new cases of the new coronavirus pushed Catawba County toward 200 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The county also reported one new death due to COVID-19.

The county has 194 confirmed cases, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those cases, 79 have recovered from the virus, five people are hospitalized with the virus and, as of Thursday, six people have died.

The confirmed cases do not represent all COVID-19 cases in the county, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.

Of Catawba County’s confirmed cases, 26 cases are associated with Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont. Two staff members and 24 residents were confirmed to have the virus as of Thursday, Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.

The most recent death is also related to the Brian Center, Killian said. The victim was in their 80s, Killian said. They were not hospitalized. The death marked three associated with the Brian Center.

In Catawba County, 17 new negative test results were reported on Thursday, putting the county with 2,130 total negative test results.

Burke County reported 30 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 371. Of those, 121 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and 15 people have died, according to the county.

In Caldwell County, seven new cases were reported on Thursday, putting the county total at 127 confirmed cases. Of those, 61 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and two people have died.