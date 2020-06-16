11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County

Catawba County saw 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county has a total of 470 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in March. At least 175 of the confirmed cases have recovered.

Confirmed cases do not represent every case of the coronavirus in Catawba County because not everyone with the virus is tested.

Twelve people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 13 people have died. Catawba County has not reported a death in more than 10 days.

The county reported almost 200 new negative test results, putting the total at 2,849 negative results.

Statewide, 751 new laboratory-confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, putting the state total at 45,853, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported a new high for hospitalizations with 829 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,154 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

11 new cases

470 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

13 total deaths

175 people recovered

North Carolina

751 new cases

45,853 total cases

829 patients hospitalized

1,154 total deaths

29,219 people recovered

