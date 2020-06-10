11 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.
The new cases put the county’s total laboratory-confirmed cases at 338. Of those, 143 people have recovered.
Confirmed cases do not include all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.
The county hit a new high in hospitalizations again with 12 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 11 on Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported, leaving Catawba County at 13 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide, there are 38,171 confirmed cases, about 23,600 of which have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been 1,053 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina and 780 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, a new high for the state. The number of hospitalizations is up by six from Tuesday, the previous all-time high.
