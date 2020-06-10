11 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County
11 new COVID-19 cases in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total laboratory-confirmed cases at 338. Of those, 143 people have recovered.

Confirmed cases do not include all cases of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

The county hit a new high in hospitalizations again with 12 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 11 on Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving Catawba County at 13 COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, there are 38,171 confirmed cases, about 23,600 of which have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 1,053 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina and 780 people are hospitalized as of Wednesday, a new high for the state. The number of hospitalizations is up by six from Tuesday, the previous all-time high.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

11 new cases

338 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

13 total deaths

143 people recovered

North Carolina

1,011 new cases

38,171 total cases

780 patients hospitalized

1,053 total deaths

23,653 people recovered

