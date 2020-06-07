11 more cases in Catawba County brings total COVID-19 cases to 302
Catawba County reported 11 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the total to 302.

Of those 302, 98 have recovered, seven are currently hospitalized and 13 have died, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The case numbers do not include all cases of the coronavirus, because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested.

Burke County also reported 11 more cases Sunday with a total of 537 cases of COVID-19, according to the county website.

In North Carolina, there is a total of 35,546 lab-confirmed cases as of Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

