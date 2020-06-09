11 hospitalized in Catawba County with coronavirus, the most since health department started keeping count

Catawba County reported its largest day-to-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases with 17 new cases on Tuesday.
The new cases put the county’s laboratory-confirmed case total at 327, according to Catawba County Public Health. Of those, 120 people have recovered.
Four of the new cases are related to congregate living outbreaks, while the rest are community spread, Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
“This is further evidence that community spread and testing of individuals identified through contact investigations are driving much of the increase in cases we are seeing,” Killian said. “COVID-19 is actively spreading in the county, and we encourage all residents to continue to take prevention guidelines seriously.”
The county’s case total is not representative of every case of COVID-19 in the county because not everyone who has or had the virus is tested, according to public health.
The county also reported its highest number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus since the county started reporting hospitalizations, with 11 people in the hospital with COVID-19.
No new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Thirteen people in Catawba County have died due to COVID-19.
At least 2,564 COVID-19 tests have come back negative in Catawba County.
Burke County reported 26 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, putting the county’s total at 710 cases. Of those, at least 247 people have recovered, five people are hospitalized and 18 people have died.
Caldwell County has 214 confirmed cases, up by five from Monday. Of those, 100 people have recovered, six people are hospitalized and three people have died.
Alexander County did not report any new cases on Tuesday, leaving the county total at 43 cases. At least 28 people have recovered.
Statewide, there are 37,160 confirmed COVID-19 cases, an estimated 23,600 of which have recovered, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported 774 people are hospitalized with the virus. The number of hospitalizations increased by 35 from Monday.
At least 1,029 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina.
