Harriett Bannon has given of herself for decades. On Wednesday, it was the Hickory community’s turn to give back.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mayor Hank Guess proclaimed April 22 as Harriett Bannon Day in honor of the Hickory resident’s 100th birthday. Then, a parade of vehicles led by a Hickory Police Department patrol car began a procession down Bannon’s quiet residential street.
Friends and admirers in more than 100 cars and trucks took the opportunity to extend their well wishes from a socially acceptable distance in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The celebration was spearheaded from Florida by Bannon’s son Robert and his wife, Judy.
“Our entire family of 21 people was planning to attend a mega celebration last weekend to honor Mama’s 100th birthday,” the couple wrote. “Unfortunately, the pandemic made that impossible. We want to thank all of the people in Hickory who have made her birthday so special. We hope to be able to thank you in person in the near future.”
It was a special day, indeed, Harriett said.
“I can’t get over the size of it,” she said. “To have that many people come by was surprising. It was very kind of them.”
Harriett Long Bannon was born in Ridgecrest, North Carolina, on April 22, 1920. Her parents were John Edward Long and Sallie Mae Long. Harriett had four brothers: James (who died as an infant), John, Neil, and Cecil.
Harriett’s father was a telegrapher with the railroad. Her mother, a talented musician, worked in the home. The family moved frequently around western North Carolina.
Harriett graduated from Sylva High School and enrolled in Asheville Normal Teacher’s College. She later transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne College, where she graduated.
Harriett taught elementary school in Icard, Startown and Hickory. She met her husband, Robert Henry “Bob” Bannon, during World War II. They were married and their only child, Robert, was born in 1944 while Bob was fighting in the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, the family lived in Hickory until 1954 when they decided to relocate to Miami, Florida. Bob took a job as deputy sheriff and Harriett became a sixth-grade teacher at North Beach Elementary School. While at North Beach, Harriett earned a Master of Education and Curriculum from Barry College.
Harriett was named assistant principal at Flamingo Elementary School in 1958 and shortly thereafter became principal of Treasure Island Elementary School. Later, Harriett served as principal of Ojus Elementary School. During these years, Harriett served on the State of Florida Textbook Committee and received the Freedom Forge Award in Education.
The couple retired to Hendry County, Florida, but returned to Hickory in the mid-1980s as Bob’s health failed. Bob died in 1989.
Harriett has been active in Hickory since her return. Her accomplishments include leadership roles in the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Executives Club. She has been a member of two book clubs, a Sunday school teacher at First United Methodist Church of Hickory, and has been involved in numerous other activities.
Harriett was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve on the White House Council on Aging and served in a similar role in Catawba County.
In addition to her son and his wife, Harriett, has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
“Harriett is an incredible woman who knows how to develop and nurture friendships,” said longtime friend Gail Miller. “She is all inclusive in her group of friends who are all ages, thinking of others first. She is a truly fun and interesting person to spend time with.”
Harriett says she’s had a wonderful life, largely because of the people in it.
“Basically, it’s a kind world,” she said. “I truly believe that.”
