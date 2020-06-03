1 new COVID-19 death, 11 cases reported in Catawba County

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 and one new death associated with the illness were reported in Catawba County on Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Public Health Department.
The new cases bring the county’s total confirmed cases to 255. Of those cases, 97 people have recovered, according to public health.
The latest COVID-19-related death is the ninth in Catawba County. The person was in their 50s and was not hospitalized. They were associated with the outbreak at the Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation in Viewmont, public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The confirmed case count does not include all cases in Catawba County, because not everyone who’s had or has the virus is tested.
Just one new negative COVID-19 test was reported on Wednesday. The county has reported 2,306 negative test results.
Burke County reported 497 total confirmed cases as of Wednesday, up by 33 cases from Tuesday. Of the county’s confirmed cases, at least 169 people have recovered. Six people are currently hospitalized and 16 people have died in Burke County.
Caldwell County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The county has 173 total confirmed cases, 91 of which have recovered, according to the county.
The county tested 116 people at a drive-thru testing clinic on Wednesday, according to the county. In total, there have been 3,786 tests done and 3,286 came back negative.
Alexander County did not report any new cases. The county has 42 confirmed cases, at least 28 of whom have recovered as of Monday.
In North Carolina there are a total of 30,777 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Of those, the state estimates that about 18,000 people have recovered from the virus.
At least 939 people in North Carolina have died from the virus and 684 people are currently hospitalized. At least 449,263 tests have been completed for the coronavirus.
