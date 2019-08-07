Hickory resident Hudson Gentry finished second in the Junior Boys division during the recent 9-and-under World Wakeboarding Association national championship in Monroe, Washington. A 9-year-old student at Jenkins Elementary who lives and trains on Lake Hickory, Gentry qualified for the world championship in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, in October.
