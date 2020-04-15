TAYLORSVILLE — Alexander County native Josh Stone, a 30-year-old career and technical education teacher at West Alexander Middle School, recently ran a solo marathon. The Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate says he did so to show appreciation and gratitude to healthcare workers and medical personnel as they continue to deal with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“These men and women are on the front lines of this disease and are, knowingly and selflessly, putting themselves in harm’s way to tend to the sick,” said Stone. “Events have been canceled, schools closed and the economy has come to a halt while these everyday heroes continue to put others first each day.”
Prior to last Saturday’s Easter weekend run, which covered 26.2 miles on a hilly dirt track at Mt. Pisgah Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, Stone had participated in 14 full marathons. Included among them were the 2019 Boston Marathon, a New York City Marathon and several other large-scale and smaller events.
It took Stone 2 hours, 56 minutes and 41 seconds to complete his latest run, which began under the Bethlehem Star at Mt. Pisgah as a symbol of “hope and better days ahead.”
“I find running to be my solitude and time to reflect, set goals and maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Stone, who was scheduled to run the St. Jude Nashville Marathon on April 25 before the event was canceled.
“While the news seems to be inundated with negativity and a looming sense of darkness,” he said, “I couldn’t help but think of a famous quote from Fred Rogers: ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”
