The brackets for the 2019 North Carolina American Legion Lady Softball playoffs were released on Sunday, with the Hickory Post 48 senior legion team and the Maiden Post 240 junior legion squad slated to begin the postseason on the road.
Fifth-seeded Post 48 will travel to West Wilkes High School Tuesday to face fourth-seeded Wilkes County Post 31. The winner will advance to the Area 1 semifinals against top-seeded Burke County Post 21, eighth-seeded Shelby Post 82 or ninth-seeded North Gaston Post 266. Shelby and North Gaston face off in tonight's opening round, while seventh-seeded Lincoln County Post 30 and 10th-seeded McDowell Post 56 meet in the other first-round contest.
The top six seeds in the Area 1 senior legion bracket receive a first-round bye and will begin play Tuesday. Other games set for tonight include second-seeded Caldwell County Post 392 against the McDowell-Lincoln winner and third-seeded Rutherford County Post 423 against sixth-seeded South Gaston Post 144.
All contests begin at 7 p.m. Following Wednesday’s semifinal action, the Area 1 finals are set for Thursday at the highest remaining seed. The winner of that game advances to the state championship Aug. 12-14 in Shelby.
The junior legion playoffs start Friday in Rowan County, with games scheduled to take place at both Erwin Middle School and East Rowan High School. Maiden faces Burke County at 6 p.m. at East Rowan, with the winner remaining in the winner’s bracket and the losing squad falling into the loser’s bracket.
Play in the 13-team tournament continues through Sunday, with the championship set for 1:30 p.m. at East Rowan. Rutherford County is the only team that will receive a first-round bye in the double elimination bracket.