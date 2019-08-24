NEWTON — John Hawkins will speak to the Catawba County Genealogical Society on Tuesday, Aug. 27, in the downstairs meeting room of the Catawba County Public Library in Newton.
His program titled “Down in the Valley” will look at the history and geography of the Yadkin Valley and Happy Valley area.
Hawkins, a frequent speaker for the Catawba County Genealogical Society and other organizations in the region, is a four-year veteran of the United States Air Force and holds a BA in English from Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory.
His work experience includes several years in the furniture industry and 26 years teaching in the public school system of Caldwell County. He also wrote a column on local history for the Lenoir News Topic from 1990-2015 and served as director of the Caldwell Heritage Museum from 2001-2014.
He has compiled histories of the Hawkins, Pipes, Greene, Day, Robbins and Barlow families and written on Caldwell County’s education, military and church history.
He was recognized for achievement by the North Carolina Society of Historians in 1991, received a North Carolina Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service in 2003 and given the Orin Whitener Award for excellence in 2005. He was inducted into the Caldwell County Schools Hall of Honor in 2015 and earned the Loving Lenoir Service Award in 2018.
All CCGS meetings are free and open to the public. A social time begins at 6:30 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m.