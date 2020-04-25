In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local governments in Catawba County have accessed reserve funds to help with expenses.
The Hickory City Council voted last month to make $800,000 in reserve funding available to use for costs like overtime and materials.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city has roughly $20 million in its fund balance — enough to cover about two months of operating expenses.
Amy McCauley, the communications and marketing director for Catawba County, said the county is using $48,000 in contingency funding to purchase masks for first responders.
McCauley said it’s difficult to say how much money the county has in reserve for addressing emergencies.
“The reality is we don’t have a fixed number where we say this is our emergency pot that is completely, 100 percent dedicated to a quote-unquote emergency,” McCauley said. “Any other available funds are managed for a lot of other reasons and not just emergencies.”
She added the county allocates money from reserves on a case-by-case basis.
Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said the city council there had approved $6,100 of its roughly $6.7 million in emergency reserves for items like masks, cleaning supplies, protective equipment and thermometers.
Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said the city has $5.9 million in reserve funding for emergencies but has not allocated any of that yet.
“Expenses have mostly been limited to personal protective equipment, and those expenses have been incurred within the limits of the current fiscal year budget,” Frick said.
