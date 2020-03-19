Local governments are taking steps to limit public interaction with agencies in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city of Newton and Catawba County governments both announced they are closing some offices to the public and limiting hours at others.
The Newton police and fire departments are closed to non-emergency issues. Concerns and questions that are not emergencies should be called in to the police or fire department rather than going in person, the release said. The Newton Police Department can be reached at 828-465-7430 and the fire department at 828-695-4314.
In an emergency, call 911.
Newton City Hall will be open at 8 a.m. and closing an hour early at 4 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. staff will clean and disinfect the building, a release from the city said.
Customers are encouraged to avoid paying bills in person. Instead, use online payments, mail in payments or call, the release said.
Newton Parks and Recreation facilities are closed to the public, including all recreation centers, gyms and workout rooms.
Catawba County is asking the public to limit trips into the register of deeds office, according to a release from the county.
For real estate documents, anyone with online access is encouraged to use electronic recording of real estate documents, the release said. There is no difference between submitting documents electronically, in person or mailing them in, the release said.
Copies of birth, death and marriage certificates are available online, through the office's drop box or through mail. The online service charge is waived during this time, the release said.
Any in-person requests can use a new drop box outside the register of deeds office. There are forms and envelopes provided there. Any requests submitted by 4 p.m. will be processed the same day.
New marriage licenses and notary oaths will be done in person by appointment. Call 828-465-1573 for an appointment.
Catawba County is also limiting the hours of the Catawba County Cooperative Extension Center to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be closed noon to 1 p.m. Extension agents are available by email or phone.
The Catawba County Soil and Water Conservation District offices are closed to the public except by appointment. Call 828-465-8950 for an appointment.
The Newton Public Works facility is closed to the public.
