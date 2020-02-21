Mother Nature left her mark on local sports this week, forcing the championship games of two area basketball tournaments to be postponed from tonight to Saturday.
The finals of the South Fork 2A Conference tournament will be held as scheduled tonight at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex as the top-seeded Newton-Conover girls face third-seeded Maiden at 7 p.m. and the top-seeded Lake Norman Charter boys battle second-seeded East Lincoln in the nightcap. Those results will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
As for the title contest of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournaments, both of those have been moved from tonight to Saturday afternoon.
The championship of the Northwestern Foothills 2A girls tournament will pit top-seeded East Burke against third-seeded Bunker Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m. at East Burke High School, with the boys’ title game between top-seeded Hibriten and third-seeded Patton to follow.
Meanwhile, McDowell High School will host the finals of the Northwestern 3A/4A tournaments. The top-seeded Freedom girls face third-seeded Watauga at 3 p.m. on Saturday, while the top-seeded Freedom boys will meet the third-seeded Alexander Central boys in the second game of the day.
Results from Saturday's games will also appear in Sunday's edition of the HDR, provided they finish prior to press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.