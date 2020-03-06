The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team grabbed its third straight win on Wednesday in Belmont, defeating host Belmont Abbey 7-3 to improve to 11-8 on the season. The Crusaders dropped to 9-11.
Joey Cobb started and pitched four innings for the Bears, surrendering two runs (one earned) while striking out five. Hayden Gresham, Michael Allen, Brett Fulk and Nolan Flachofsky combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, with L-R striking out 14 Crusaders on the night.
L-R’s Manny Montes was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Xander Ferlenda went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored.
BASEBALL
Spartanburg Methodist sweeps Catawba Valley
The Red Hawks were swept by the Division I Pioneers during a road doubleheader on Wednesday in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They fell to 8-5 on the season following a 4-2 loss in Game 1 and a 4-3 defeat in nine innings in Game 2.
Preston Conner, Colt Byars, Cole Chapman, Jose Vargas and Malik Stephens had one hit apiece for Catawba Valley in the opening contest, with Jacob Marcos recording two hits in the nightcap to go with one each from Chandler Blackwelder, Jesse Harkey, Jackson Brown and Byars.
Patrick Henry 8,
Caldwell 7
Despite finishing with the same number of hits as the Patriots, the Cobras lost by one run on Wednesday in Martinsville, Virginia. Caldwell led twice and the game was tied after eight innings, but Patrick Henry (12-7) scored a ninth-inning run to earn the victory.
The Cobras (5-7) finished with nine hits, led by two apiece from Tyler Bradley, Jermie Greene and Michael Logan.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Queens 106,
Lenoir-Rhyne 96
The Bears’ season came to an end courtesy of a 10-point loss to the Royals in the quarterfinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament on Wednesday in Charlotte. L-R finished the season with a record of 14-14, while Queens improved to 23-6.
Darius Simmons and R.J. Gunn scored 21 points apiece for the Bears, who also received 20 from Mason Hawks and 12 from Tyson McClain. L-R led by 17 points in the first half, but dealt with foul trouble throughout the contest and was unable to maintain its advantage.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Carson-Newman 105, Lenoir-Rhyne 71
The Eagles cruised past the Bears in the quarterfinals of the SAC tournament on Wednesday in Jefferson City, Tennessee. L-R completed the season at 11-18, while Carson-Newman moved to 22-7.
Karlie Bearden was L-R’s leading scorer with 24 points, while Tatum McBride added 12. Ashley Woodroffe and Blair Barefoot also reached double figures for the Bears with 11 points each.
