GREENSBORO — Catawba County and the surrounding area will be well-represented during North Carolina’s East-West All-Star games this summer. Several local athletes have been announced as participants in the annual basketball, soccer and football contests scheduled to take place in July.
Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell will represent the West squad in the girls’ basketball game, with Freedom’s Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise joining her. The West roster also includes Mallard Creek’s Nevaeh Brown, Glenn’s Jacee Busick, Watauga’s Brooke Byrd, Hopewell’s Aniya Finger, R-S Central’s Nikya Lynch, Ardrey Kell’s Evan Miller and Southeast Guilford’s Kennedi Simmons.
West Caldwell’s Brad Mangum and Southern Alamance’s Amy Surratt will serve as coaches for the West during the girls’ basketball game.
Hibriten’s Avery Keller will represent the West squad in the boys’ basketball game, while East Lincoln’s Justin Kuthan will also participate. Rounding out the West roster are Grimsley’s Ahmil Flowers, Cox Mill’s Bailey Gentile and Wesley Poindexter, Northwest Guilford’s Chris Hampton, Cherryville’s Lane Harrill, Northwood’s Jalen McAfee and Aaron Ross and West Stokes’ Isaac Spainhour.
Stateville’s Sonny Scholfield and R.J. Reynolds’ Billy Martin are set to coach the West during the boys’ basketball game.
Hickory’s Izzi Wood is among the competitors set to play for the West squad in the girls’ soccer game. She is joined on the West by West Forsyth’s Camryn Belin, Asheville’s Camryn Bolick, Union Academy’s Sarah Brown, Lake Norman’s Kerri Coffman, Porter Ridge’s Nicole Cristy, Cox Mill’s Hannah Drum and Sydney Smith, A.C. Reynolds’ Sarah Groce, Lake Norman Charter’s Kasey Hahn and Ayden Yates, South Rowan’s Madison Henry, Northern Guilford’s Hayley Magnussen, Watauga’s Lily Suyao, Hickory Ridge’s Emma Wakeman and Charlotte Catholic’s Logan Webb.
Hibriten’s Shea Bridges will coach the West during the girls’ soccer game.
Newton-Conover’s Jon Joplin will play for the West squad in the boys’ soccer game, with East Lincoln twins Chase Gilley and Logan Gilley also set to take part. Other participants for the West include High Point Central’s Jose Almanza, Ledford’s Daniel Anani, R.J. Reynolds’ Aldair Anica-Hernandez, West Davidson’s Andrew Brown, Forest Hills’ Gerardo Castillo, Shelby’s Silas Goss, Northwest Guilford’s Max Huber, A.C. Reynolds’ Adam Kluge and Luke Sloan, Williams’ Brennan Lagana and Jorge Lemus-Alfaro, West Forsyth’s Mason Paschold and Concord’s Carson Trott.
Central Academy of Technology & Arts’ Jay Niessner will serve as the coach for the West during the boys’ soccer game.
The West roster for the football game includes Hibriten’s Jacob Clark and Alexander Central’s Steven Montgomery. Other members of the West are Northwest Cabarrus’ Tyrese Blake and Cam Saunders, Watauga’s Jaiden Bond, Anson’s Rasheed Burns, Forestview’s Holt Cloninger, Shelby’s Diavonni Daley, Kings Mountain’s Quintin Davidson and James Ussery, North Lincoln’s Joe Elberti and Jake Soorus, Oak Grove’s Nikolas Everhart, A.L. Brown’s B.J. Foster, West Rowan’s Edwin Fuentes, Northeast Guilford’s Anthony Hairston, Ragsdale’s Alston Hooker, West Rowan’s Jalen Houston, Burns’ Landon Hoyle and Xavier Jennings, South Point’s Devon King, Central Cabarrus’ Brooks Lawing and Nehemiah Williams, North Forsyth’s Nasir Lawrence, Reidsville’s Lionel Long, Elkin’s Austin Longworth, East Forsyth’s Javon McAllister and Elijah Thomas, Shelby’s JaHari Mitchell, North Mecklenburg’s Jabin Reid, East Surry’s Quincy Smith, North Davidson’s Tradjon Suggs, Reagan’s Jovan Turner, Hunter Huss’ Zo Wallace, Thomasville’s Jordan Williams and Crest’s Delone Willis.
Coaches for the West during the football game will include St. Stephens’ Wayne Hicks, Page’s Doug Robertson, East Rutherford’s Clint Bland, Wilkes Central’s Chuck Cannon, Burns’ David Devine and Crest’s Nick Eddins.
The girls’ basketball game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Greensboro Coliseum, with the boys’ basketball game to follow. MacPherson Stadium will play host to the girls’ and boys’ soccer contests on Tuesday, July 21, with action again set to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The final East-West All-Star game will be the football contest, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at Robert B. Jamieson Stadium on the campus of Grimsley High School. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m., with fireworks taking place at halftime.
Note: Players and coaches from the three area athletic conferences — the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — are in bold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.