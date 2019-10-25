Hickory firefighters will conduct a live burn exercise on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a Hickory Fire Department press release.
The training exercise will be held at 1990 Startown Road SE, behind the Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Multipurpose building. It is scheduled to start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to the release.
Startown Road will remain open to traffic, but congestion is likely, according to the release
Offered through CVCC, the exercise will allow firefighters from Hickory and surrounding fire departments to practice their skills. For more information, call 828-323-7511.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.