Hickory firefighters will conduct a live burn exercise on Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a Hickory Fire Department press release.

The training exercise will be held at 1990 Startown Road SE, behind the Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Multipurpose building. It is scheduled to start at approximately 8:30 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to the release.

Startown Road will remain open to traffic, but congestion is likely, according to the release

Offered through CVCC, the exercise will allow firefighters from Hickory and surrounding fire departments to practice their skills. For more information, call 828-323-7511.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments