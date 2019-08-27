A Lincolnton man discovered a grenade in an old box in his basement on Sunday, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeffrey Huffman of Car Farm Road was working on some piping in his basement when he knocked over a box with RC airplanes given to him by his grandmother nearly five years ago. The box fell nearly eight feet, and when it hit the ground a grenade popped out of the box, breaking the pin, the release states.
The sheriff’s office was unsure if the device was a live explosive, so they called in the Gaston County Bomb Squad. The bomb squad officer determined the grenade was not dangerous since the primer and powder had been removed from the grenade, but the grenade might have been an explosive at one point, according to the release.
The grenade is described as green and shaped like a pineapple, possibly from the World War II era.
The homeowner agreed to allow the Gaston County Bomb Squad to take the grenade, which will be destroyed or used for training.