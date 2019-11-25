One man was killed in a head-on collision with a FedEx truck on N.C. 16 early Sunday morning.

State Trooper Jeffery Swagger said Jonathan Lee Gidney, 26, of Lincolnton was traveling north on the highway near Balls Creek Road in a 2004 Cadillac around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday when he moved into the southbound lane to pass multiple vehicles.

Once Gidney passed several northbound vehicles he did not return to the northbound lane, Swagger said.

Swagger said the people driving the vehicles he passed saw Gidney as he collided head-on with a FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Oscar Arnulfo Diaz, 59, of Matthews.

Swagger said Diaz unsuccessfully attempted to swerve and avoid Gidney.

Gidney’s vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Swagger said.

Diaz was not injured.

Swagger said the investigation is still ongoing but high speeds by Gidney are a contributing factor in this incident.

