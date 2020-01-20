Lincoln County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen from Lincoln County.
Kylie Felice Almstead, 16, was last seen at her home on Asbury Church Road on Jan. 17, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Almstead was described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes, according to the release. She is four feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She may be wearing gray sweatpants and hoodie with black and white shoes. She also has several piercings on her ears and nose.
Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
