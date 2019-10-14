NEWTON – The Catawba County Library will host three performances of "Up and Down in Nursery Town," the Limitless Theatre’s new 15-minute, family-friendly show about having fun and staying safe.
Limitless Theatre for Exceptional Actors is the Green Room Community Theatre’s after-school creative works class. The troupe showcases the talents of teens and adults with special needs, whether those needs are cognitive or physical disabilities. Limitless Theatre’s performances affirm the Green Room’s belief that theater should be available and accessible to everyone.
"Up and Down in Nursery Town" centers around an exasperated Sheriff Gander Goose, who has had it with everyone in Nursery Town getting hurt. He’s declared no more mischief: no running, no jumping, no climbing, and no loud noises. The folks in Nursery Town have called a meeting with Mayor Mother Nature to discuss these horrible new rules. Can’t something be done so that everyone can have fun and be safe?!
The brightly colored, action-packed library performances are designed to keep children focused on what’s happening on stage. They offer a terrific opportunity to introduce youngsters to live theater while being entertaining for people of all ages.
The Limitless show will be presented at each of the following library locations:
• Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m. – Main Library, Newton
• Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m. – Claremont Branch Library
• Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 4:30 p.m. – Conover Branch Library
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
