If and when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association holds its state basketball championships, a local father-son duo is scheduled to referee the 4A boys’ title game between ninth-seeded Lumberton (26-5) and top-seeded North Mecklenburg (30-1). The contest was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, but is now in flux due to the statewide suspension of high school athletics until at least April 6.
Tony Whisnant and his son Stedman Whisnant, of Hildebran, are members of the North Carolina Piedmont Officials Association. The Piedmont Officials Association is based in Rutherfordton, but also includes Catawba, Caldwell and other surrounding counties.
Tony, 58, is in his 33rd year of officiating. He has refereed four state championships, but is most excited about the possibility of working one with his son this year.
“There are a lot of people that don’t have that feeling or know what it’s like; it’s hard to describe,” said Tony, whose 28-year-old son is in his eighth year as a referee and has already officiated one state title game. “It’s just a blessing to get that opportunity because this will probably be one of my last years. He’s got the opportunity to go on, but I’m on this side of it and he’s on that side.
“I’ve been taking him to my games since he was in diapers. He’s been around all his life,” he added of Stedman. “I had a whistle around his neck when he was in diapers and I’d drag him along, drag him along.”
According to Tony, Stedman first expressed a desire to become a referee when he was 18, but his father warned him of the downsides of the job: extensive travel and possible backlash from coaches, players and fans. After two years, Stedman approached him again and said, “Dad, let me try it one year,” so Tony relented.
“After the first year I saw him, I was looking at him as a referee and not my child, and I said, ‘You know, this guy’s got a little bit of ability,’” said Tony. “So I sent him off to some camps where he and I refereed and he just kind of took it from there, and he’s excelled way further than I thought he’d be at this juncture. … So he’s on a good avenue, and it’s been great.”
Tony was initially hesitant about getting into officiating 33 years ago when a friend told him he should try it. A former basketball player himself, Tony had often given referees a hard time, and he was afraid he would give it right back to any coaches, players or fans who criticized his calls. Finally, his friend convinced him to try it for one year.
Thirty-three years later, Tony is still refereeing. He loves the challenge it presents and the fact that every game is different than the last.
“That’s what keeps me motivated, because every year I’m learning something. And of course the motivation too of my son and seeing him, that’s a big motivation,” said Tony. “A couple years ago I was gonna step away from high school to do college, then he got involved and I said, ‘Hey, I can do this a few more years.’ So that’s kind of kept me in the high school rankings, just keeping him and trying to nurture him and teach him and give him avenues to go through that I didn’t have. I’m giving him a highway where I had to take the dirt road, so that’s kind of helped him elevate a lot quicker.”
Tony is grateful to the coordinator of the Piedmont Officials Association, David Brown, for allowing him to work games alongside Stedman on a regular basis.
“Working with my son … that’s been the biggest positive,” said Tony. “… That’s been the most enjoyable (thing) for me where I’m at in my career to get experience in that way. That’s been my biggest highlight and it has been for him as well. When we’re not together, he says, ‘What’s going on, Dad? Why ain’t we together?’ It’s been a good bonding thing for me and him, so it’s been great from that standpoint.
“What it takes to get to state, it’s a lot of sacrifice, and you’ve got to have ability, they don’t put you in those situations if you’re not very good. That’s an honor itself just to be chosen to do that and it’s a big honor to be chosen to do it with your son, so that for me is the ultimate,” he continued. “And I do a lot of college (games), but I’ll take working with my son in a high school game versus me working a solo game in college. That’s what it means for me.”
Tony is also appreciative of his wife, Helen, who has sacrificed time with him to allow him to do something he enjoys.
“There’s a lot of stress on family, especially when you’re gone four, five, six nights a week,” said Tony. “You’ve got home life that’s still there and there’s a lot of sacrifice from the better half on that part, and for her to allow me to do it for 33 years, you’ve got to be pretty strong in that point. So that’s been a good thing, her allowing me to do something that I love and she don’t care a whole lot about.”
With over three decades of experience under his belt, Tony now spends a lot of his time helping train new officials. However, he admits there is a shortage of referees because people are afraid of the criticism that comes with wearing the black and white stripes.
“We’d love to have more officials, but you’ve got to put up with the scrutiny. And there’s a learning curve for guys who get in it,” said Tony. “I tell them if you can get through the first couple years of that curve because it is a big curve, learning-wise and scrutiny-wise, then it goes pretty good.”
During his first two or three years as an official, Tony admits he didn’t handle criticism well. But over time he has learned to better deal with the verbal abuse that comes his way.
“It goes back to the teaching and training we have about how to overcome those coaches, how to overcome those parents, how to overcome those fans,” said Tony. “And you’ve got to go through it, you’ve got to experience it. The more experience, the more you know how to handle it.
“I can tell you what’s gonna happen, I can prepare you for what’s gonna happen, but I can’t experience it for you. You’re gonna have to let it happen. … You have to go through the experience and then you’ve got to learn your own dialogue, you’ve got to learn how to handle coaches,” he added. “The higher they get, I tell the guys the lower you’ve got to get with you voice. You’ve got to stay down to bring those coaches down to your level, and just try to diffuse those kinds of situations. And that’s one of the hardest tools to learn is those kind of situations.”
For more information about registering to become an official, visit www.nchsaa.org.
