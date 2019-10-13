NEWTON – The Catawba County Library is introducing people to MedlinePlus, an online source of health-related information that’s reputable, trustworthy, and available in both English and Spanish.
A workshop to familiarize residents with the website will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.).
MedlinePlus is the website of the National Institutes of Health and is produced by the National Library of Medicine, the world’s largest medical library. Thanks to its new, user-friendly technology and solid credentials, MedlinePlus provides up-to-date information about 1,000-plus health topics, drugs and supplements, and medical tests. It also supplies video tutorials, quizzes, a medical encyclopedia, and healthy recipes.
The data is presented in readable, easy-to-understand language, and users can find details about a variety of diseases, conditions, and wellness issues. The website is available to anyone for free, and the content is updated on a daily basis. There are no advertisements or endorsements to muddy the reliability of the information.
At the library presentation, participants will explore the website and learn to navigate the data. Attendees can also see how to catch up on the latest additions to the information, including topics like opioid testing, cord blood testing and banking, and neurological exams.
For more information about the Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
