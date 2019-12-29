City and county offices in Catawba County will be closed on Wednesday to observe New Year’s Day.

Here is a list of some closings:

Hickory

City offices will be closed.

The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and the Ridgeview branch will be closed.

The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism offices will be closed. All recreation centers will also be closed.

Hickory parks will be open.

Catawba Valley Community College offices in Hickory, Newton and Taylorsville will remain closed through Jan. 1.

Lenoir-Rhyne University offices will reopen on Jan. 6.

Catawba County

All county offices and libraries will be closed.

Convenience centers will also be closed.

Newton

City offices will be closed.

Newton parks will be open. Sanitation collection will proceed on regular schedule.

Conover

City offices will be closed.

Sanitation services will be closed.

Parks will be open. There will be limited access to Conover City Park because of a crash that damaged the picnic shelter there.

Maiden

Town offices will be closed. Sanitation will proceed on regular schedule.

Claremont

City offices will be closed.

Claremont parks will remain open. Sanitation services are set to proceed on regular schedule.

Catawba

Town offices are closed.

Long View

Town offices are closed. Sanitation will proceed on regular schedule.

