At the request of several Senators, the FBI will be conducting an investigation next week of the allegations made by Dr. Ford (and two other women?) against Judge Kavanaugh. I am hoping that you, the editor, and some of your staff and/or columnists could clarify what will go on in this investigation. I have always thought that this country’s legal system is based on an essential principal of law: a person is innocent until shown (or proved ) to be guilty - not the other way around: guilty until proved innocent. Correct me if I am wrong.
Thus any investigation by the FBI would logically focus initially on determining the veracity of Dr. Ford’s claims. They would proceed by collecting all of her records from the time or before the alleged sexual assault occurred — this includes all yearbooks, interviews with anybody who went to school with her, diaries, newspaper reports from that era, interviews with any family members still living, and all medical records from that time up through the present. A thorough investigation would have to establish where this assault occurred, and the date it occurred.
Otherwise how can the FBI determine where or when Judge Kavanaugh actually was guilty of an assault.
Further corroborating facts must be sought from Dr. Ford, who listed four other people at this assault, all of who deny knowing anything at all about this alleged assault. For instance, since she was 15 at the time, who drove her to the occasion, and more importantly, who drove her home, after being assaulted? What was her parents’ reaction when she arrived home? There are many, many holes which need to be filled in before a determination can be made about Judge Kavanaugh. That is, if you believe in innocent until proven guilty. (Remember Duke lacrosse, if you think differently. How did all you journalists report that at the time - C’mon - be honest.)
Next, the FBI needs to investigate the claims of the other two women making accusations. Ms. Ramirez needs to be put under oath for an interview, among other things, as well as Stormy Daniels lawyer, who is making some very very serious allegations (rape-train?). It’s extremely important to establish the truth. If proven these definitely would be serious charges, and I, for one, want to know what’s there.
Furthermore, shouldn’t the FBI be questioning Senators Feinstein, Booker and Durbin about why they knew about this allegation as long ago as July, and never called in the FBI to investigate the claim at that time? They could also have maintained the confidentiality of an investigation by using the Senate Judiciary’s own competent investigators. I think this says much about what these three know about the truth and the FBI needs to include this in their report.
These are all the things that I believe the FBI should be doing next week - in addition to investigating Judge Kavanaugh for the seventh time. Where do you experts think I might be wrong?
Richard Rand
Hickory, NC