Lenoir-Rhyne University is one of only 15 schools out of 1,000 nationwide, and the only one in North Carolina, to receive an A+ rating for its ability to produce highly qualified reading teachers, according to a study from the National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ).
“We’re thrilled that we received an A+ ranking, and we’re excited that people are starting to put more emphasis on teaching educators about the science of reading instruction,” Monica Campbell, chair of the School of Education at Lenoir-Rhyne, said.
NCTQ is a nonpartisan research and policy organization that conducts research to assist states, districts, and programs with teacher quality issues, according to a release from Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Lenoir-Rhyne’s curriculum provides teachers with instruction on the five components of reading instruction, support for instruction with textbooks that detail established principles of reading practices and opportunities for teacher candidates to demonstrate mastery through assignments, tests and instructional practice, according to the release.
Campbell oversees the Lenoir-Rhyne Literacy Center housed at Southwest Primary School in Hickory, where teacher candidates complete their reading foundations coursework and fulfill their lab requirements by tutoring striving readers.
“The foundations of reading courses and labs are taught from a practitioner or applied approach,” Campbell said. “LR students learn the importance of using explicit, systematic and multimodal instruction to teach the big ideas in reading, which are phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and comprehension. I provide direct instruction to the teacher candidates who then immediately apply this knowledge during tutoring sessions, while I coach and offer feedback.”
Southwest Primary provided Campbell and her students with classroom space last year, while the LR Literacy Center was being developed, according to the release.
“Our ultimate goal is to serve striving readers in the community by offering free after-school tutoring and summer experiences,” Campbell said.
Lenoir-Rhyne depends on the recruitment of highly qualified students for their teacher education programs, the release stated. One avenue for this recruitment is the Lenoir-Rhyne Teaching Scholars Program.
According to Hank Weddington, dean of the College of Education and Human Services, the Teaching Scholars Program provides scholarships and experiential opportunities for students showing both academic excellence and a sincere desire to become teacher leaders.
