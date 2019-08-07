Lenoir-Rhyne University released a new five-year strategic plan, effective through the year 2024, the university announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The plan, titled “Pivoting to a New Level of Excellence,” is the culmination of a yearlong campus-wide effort that outlines a set of key challenges and actions to ensure the university’s success, the release said.
“As the faculty and staff implement this plan, we will fortify Lenoir-Rhyne’s distinctive position in liberal arts and will garner the resources needed to achieve our educational goals,” Fred Whitt, president of Lenoir-Rhyne University, said.
“We are well equipped to implement the plan and leverage positive change and rewarding experiences that generate ongoing advancement for our institution.”
The plan outlines four strategic themes: exceptional experience, academic excellence, distinctive identity and transformative future, according to the release.
Each of the four themes has specific goals and initiatives, the release said. Some of the key deliverables include:
> Create a campus master plan for developing modernized living and learning spaces that attract and engage;
>Implement a strategic plan for institutional technology to improve campus operations and efficiency;
>Revise the Freshmen Year Experience course consistent with national best practices and enhance experiential student learning to improve retention;
>Partner with a national firm to develop and implement the LR brand identity to better tell LR’s story and improve market awareness;
>Develop a robust Student Success Center, including an Early Intervention Program to significantly improve student success and retention;
>Develop and implement a data-informed annual program review process to drive existing and new academic programs; and
>Increase alumni and donor engagement through expanded communication and alumni activities that will improve alumni giving to national average
More than 250 stakeholders, including the Lenoir-Rhyne board of trustees, participated in planning sessions held on Lenoir-Rhyne’s three campuses, the release said. More than 700 ideas were suggested and reviewed by the steering committee.
The board of trustees endorsed the plan at its March 2019 meeting.
The plan is available at lr.edu/strategicplan .