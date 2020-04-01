Lenoir-Rhyne University's spring graduation ceremonies will be rescheduled for later this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Wednesday.
“The current public health recommendations from the CDC call for the maintaining of proper social distancing through the middle of May,” Lenoir-Rhyne University President Dr. Fred Whitt said in a press release. “Our students have expressed how important it is for them to have the chance to celebrate such a significant event with their friends and family members. Therefore, we’ve made the decision to reschedule this important ceremony to later in the summer or early fall, rather than cancel.”
Spring commencement was previously scheduled for May 7 at the Columbia, South Carolina campus, May 8 at the Hickory campus and May 9 at the Asheville campus. New ceremonies are tentatively being planned for August or September.
The university will still confer degrees this spring to all students eligible to graduate, according to the release.
