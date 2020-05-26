Two Lenoir-Rhyne University professors are attempting to stem the flow of misinformation and replace that with knowledge and understanding through a free class they’re teaching this summer term.
“COVID-19 touches pretty much every area of our lives,” Lenoir-Rhyne professor Devon Fisher said in a press release from the university. “It’s not just a medical issue or an economic issue. It affects nearly every aspect of who we are as humans — our physical bodies, our finances, our faith, our imaginations.”
Fisher is teaching the course with Taylor Newton, associate professor of psychology at Lenoir-Rhyne.
COVID Class is a free, online 10-week course that started Tuesday, May 26, with the beginning of summer term, but late enrollments are welcome, according to the release.
The course is open to current and incoming Lenoir-Rhyne undergraduate students, graduate students, alumni and the general public. Two course credits are only available to current and incoming undergraduate students.
“I’m most looking forward to learning alongside the students in the class,” Newton said in the release. “As a social psychologist, I have my own take on the coronavirus pandemic, but getting to understand the perspectives of experts from many different disciplines is exciting.”
Newton and Fisher are serving as the official developers and course facilitators; however, they’ve gathered a diverse team of Lenoir-Rhyne faculty from Hickory, Asheville, and Columbia, South Carolina, to assist in course instruction.
“Faculty tend to be fairly specialized in their areas of expertise,” Fisher said. “We recognize that we don’t have all the answers. I’m not entirely sure what history can teach us about pandemics of the past, but I know that Dr. Veronica McComb will have amazing answers to that question. I can speak to the role of literature given that is my area of specialization.”
The course begins with Kathryn Tinkelenberg, professor of nursing and director of the master of science in nursing program, offering an overview of the science of epidemiology and the responding role of health care. Daniel Grimm, assistant professor of biology and former professional researcher in microbiology and biochemistry, will then take the class through a detailed understanding of the COVID-19 virus.
The class then spends the rest of the term diving into the holistic impact of the pandemic.
“The complexity of this crisis, touching nearly every aspect of our personal and societal lives, is staggering,” Newton said. “There is so much information out there, not all of it good. The liberal arts, with a broad disciplinary base and focus on the habits of the mind, is an educational approach well positioned to tackle this complexity.”
“As the saying goes, we teach students how to think, not what to think,” Newton continued. “We hope to model the process of sifting through rapidly evolving information with both confidence in what we know, as well as intellectual humility to recognize what we do not yet know.”
