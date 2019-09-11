Several Lenoir-Rhyne fall athletes received weekly awards on Monday, including football players Eric Jackson, Jaquay Mitchell, Jaquan Artis, Amarrian Brown, De’Andre Cornish and Jake Patterson, volleyball player Taylor Prall, women’s soccer player Hannah Van Eerden and men’s cross country runner Josh Adkins.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ award winners by sport:
FOOTBALL
Junior safety Eric Jackson collected the Bears’ Ronnie Lott Heavy Hitter Award after he and the L-R defense held St. Augustine’s to seven points and 107 total yards in Saturday night’s 68-7 season-opening win. Additionally, Jackson and the Bears allowed negative-3 yards rushing on 35 attempts.
The Offensive Player of the Game was awarded to senior running back Jaquay Mitchell, who led L-R in rushing with 73 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Mitchell also had a receiving TD for the Bears as they put up 408 total yards in the game.
Senior defensive end Jaquan Artis wreaked havoc on the Falcons and was rewarded with Defensive Player of the Game honors. He was credited with nine tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry.
Collecting Special Teams Player of the Game was junior Amarrian Brown, who made three total tackles against St. Augustine’s while forcing a fumble on a punt and also recovering a fumble.
Freshmen De’Andre Cornish and Jake Patterson were named the Offensive and Defensive Scout Team Players of the Week for the Bears, who visit Virginia Union on Saturday at 1 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior outside hitter Taylor Prall was the first player to earn South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Player of the Week after leading L-R to a 4-0 record over the weekend. She had a career-high performance against Francis Marion with 17 kills and a .654 hitting percentage, and she finished the weekend with a total of 45 kills, tied for the most in the league.
Prall also had 37 digs, four aces and four blocks over the weekend. After earning three-set victories over Francis Marion, Grand Valley State, North Greenville and Belmont Abbey during an event at Queens University of Charlotte’s Levine Center, L-R hosted Catawba on Tuesday before entertaining Queens on Friday at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Senior forward Hannah Van Eerden was named the SAC Offensive Player of the Week for the opening week of the season after leading the Bears to a 2-0 record last week. L-R defeated Lees-McRae by a 6-1 score and USC Aiken by an 8-0 final, with Van Eerden scoring four goals and dishing out an assist for nine total points.
Van Eerden had a goal and an assist against Lees-McRae before netting a hat trick against USC Aiken. The Bears host Limestone tonight at 7 p.m.
MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY
Senior Josh Adkins took home SAC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the first week of the 2019 season after winning the first-place title in the season-opening Lenoir-Rhyne Invitational. The Bears also earned first place as a team.
Adkins completed the 8K course in 26:06, outrunning the next closest competitor by four seconds. L-R returns to action at the Bulldog Stampede on Sept. 21 at Wingate, with the event set to begin at 8:30 a.m.
