This story was updated at 12:25 Friday afternoon to correct a date in the story.
Lenoir-Rhyne University’s spring break will be extended a week due to COVID-19, according to an email from university president Fred Whitt sent to all students Thursday, March 12.
“These decisions have been made not only to protect the LR community but also to help mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 more broadly,” said Whitt via email. “This is not just an LR issue, but a public health issue.”
Spring break has been extended through March 29 with classes resuming on March 30. In-person classes will move to online/remote delivery “at least” through Friday, April 3, according to the email.
“We will then review the instructional delivery format for the remainder of the semester,” Whitt said via email. “This extended time of spring break will provide the opportunity for students to vacate on-campus housing as requested and for the campus to prepare for alternative methods of course delivery.”
Lenoir-Rhyne University students who live on-campus must vacate their residence halls no later than noon on Sunday, March 15, and prepare for a possible extended time away from campus.
Students with a compelling need to remain on campus can request an exception by contacting the Office of Student Life. The dining hall is closed during spring break, and will reopen on Sunday, March 29 at 4 p.m.
Other changes mentioned in the email:
Events: To encourage social distancing, all events scheduled to be held on campus or LR-sponsored events to be held off campus are canceled through March 30. It is highly likely this will be extended into April. This includes convocations for undergraduate students. Further information will be forthcoming.
Travel: All University-sponsored travel that is international or interstate is canceled. In-state travel should take place only if essential. Exceptions should be approved by the appropriate vice president.
Athletics: The South Athletic Conference (SAC) has suspended all spring sport competition and practices effectively immediately. More direction and information will be forthcoming from the SAC. Student-athletes should contact their coaches with questions.
