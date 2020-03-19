Lenoir-Rhyne University President Fred Whitt sent an email to students announcing that all classes will be online for the rest of the semester.
“We no longer feel it is feasible for classes to return to an in-person format this semester,” Whitt said in the email. “Faculty have been preparing for this and they will be in touch with their students later next week.”
Classes will begin remotely on March 30. Whitt said faculty is still working on how to address labs, clinical placements, internships and convocation hours.
Whitt said approximately 100 students remain on campus, many of them are international students. “We will work with these students to begin making arrangements for them to vacate their spaces and return home for the duration of the semester, while completing their classes online/remotely,” Whitt added.
For students who are unable to leave campus, Whitt said arrangements will be made for them to stay. “Once we reduce our campus housing population, we will explore the option to consolidate all remaining residents on campus into one residential facility in an effort to close buildings, reduce our energy expenditure and enhance security,” he said.
Lenoir-Rhyne faculty and staff who can work remotely have been encouraged to begin doing so. Public campus buildings have also been closed, which includes P.E. Monroe, Shuford Gym, the swimming pool, Grace Chapel and the Cromer Center. Rudisill Library has also been closed to the public.
