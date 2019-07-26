The Lenoir Police Department is offering a cash reward to anyone who gives them information that leads them to arrest or the recovery of stolen items.
Lenoir/Caldwell County Crime Stoppers needs assistance in solving these crimes:
On July 11, a report for breaking and entering was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender entered a business located in the 500 block of Hill Street. No damage was reported and nothing was reportedly taken during the incident.
On July 15, a report for breaking and entering was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) entered a residence in the 500 block of Gray Place. Nothing was reportedly taken. The value of the damaged was $250.
On July 16, a report for damage to property was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) damaged a blue 2002 Ford Explorer while it was parked in the 900 block of German Street. The damage was valued at $800.
On July 19, a report for breaking and entering to auto and larceny was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) entered a silver 2017 Subaru Forester and removed property while it was parked in the 2500 block of Village Place. The value of property removed was $200. No damage was reported.
On Sunday, a report for breaking and entering was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) entered a residence in the 1300 block of Piedmont Street and removed property from within. The damage and items removed were valued in excess of $150.
On Monday, a report for larceny was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) removed a bicycle from a residence in the 600 block of Pennton Avenue. The item removed was valued at $50.
Also on Monday, a report for breaking and entering was reported to the Lenoir Police Department. An unknown offender(s) entered a business in the 2500 block of Hickory Boulevard. The damage to the business was valued at $150. Nothing was reportedly taken.
Those with information regarding the crimes, or other crimes, should call Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300. Those who call may do so anonymously.
Crime Stoppers is a community program operated by citizens of Caldwell County, which involves the public in the fight against crime. The Crime Stoppers phone line is operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.