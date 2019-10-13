HICKORY - Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is offering one-on-one sessions for those interested in learning to use Google Drive. Sessions are available from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The Google Drive installation and setup process will be demonstrated. Bring your laptop, smartphone or tablet to have the Google Drive application installed on it during this session.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advance registration is required for this program.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments