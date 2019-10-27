NEWTON – Sound financial standing is a priority in American society. From being approved for utility services to becoming eligible for a mortgage, good credit is essential.
To help people learn how to protect or revive their credit scores, the Catawba County Library will offer expert information at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Main Library in Newton (115 West C St.). The program is free and open to the public. Registration is required: 828-465-8665.
Financial wellness coach Rita Purvis will provide tips on maintaining a solid credit rating or working to regain a lapsed one. She represents Operation HOPE – a nonprofit organization that provides financial literacy empowerment and economic education to youth and adults.
Purvis will teach people how to read their credit reports, provide guidance on establishing or improving a credit score, and instruct participants on how to correct any errors that may be negatively impacting their credit rating.
As Operation HOPE shares, “A community empowered with financial dignity asks better questions, demands better products and services, is more aspirational, and is better positioned. An empowered community is a community filled with economic opportunity.”
Operation HOPE also provides instruction about home ownership, small business development, youth job skills training, employee financial wellness, and more. For details, visit https://operationhope.org/.
For additional information about the Catawba County Library System, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.
