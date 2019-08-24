NEWTON — The Art-o-Mat — a refurbished cigarette machine that’s been retrofitted to sell tiny art — has been a popular addition at the Catawba County Library’s Newton location. To tap into the appeal of the machine, local artist Melanie Stewart Cranford will share how to create and sell art that’s the size of a cigarette pack.
The workshop takes place at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26 at the St. Stephens Branch Library (3225 Springs Road NE, Hickory). To attend, call 828-466-6821.
Cranford will discuss her experiences working with the group that places and fills Art-o-Mats around the country. She’ll also talk about how she creates pieces for the vending machine and will demonstrate an example of her work. Since making tiny art is not her full-time job, Cranford will also share how her Art-o-Mat work supports her other professional pursuits.
After hearing about Cranford’s process, participants will have the chance to make their own miniature art and find out about art opportunities in the area. All supplies will be provided.
The Art-o-Mat is available for browsing and purchases any time the Main Library in Newton is open. Individual items are $5 each, and pieces include everything from textiles to jewelry, pottery to metalwork, paintings to paper works.
The Art-o-Mat installation and the tiny art program are integral parts of the Arts @ the Library initiative, intended to make art more prominent in local libraries and to provide wider access to the community’s rich arts and culture scene. The initiative introduces residents to different styles of art and offers rotating art exhibits, artist receptions, and hands-on workshops for all ages. The project was partially funded by a grant from the United Arts Council of Catawba County.
For more information about Catawba County Libraries, visit www.catawbacountync.gov/library, call 828-465-8664, email mylibrary@catawbacountync.gov, or visit them on Facebook.