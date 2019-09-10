NEWTON — Do you wish you knew more about word processing? Over the course of three days, the Catawba County Library will be introducing new users to Microsoft Word, a widely available word-processing program used to create professional resumés, reports, letters, and much more.
Since the courses are back-to-back, participants will be more apt to retain the information from session to session and to put all the pieces together when the series is complete.
At the introductory workshop, attendees will learn to create, edit, save, and print Word documents. During the intermediate class, they’ll discover tricks for making long documents easier to read and navigate. In the advanced course, topics will include using mail merge, placing and manipulating images, adding comments, and tracking changes. Together, all these skills will equip participants to handle many of word processing’s most common projects.
To get the most thorough information, people are encouraged to follow the entire Microsoft Word series from beginning to end. Participants may also take the classes individually; however, anyone taking the intermediate or advanced class should already have a working knowledge of Word. To register, call 828-465-8665.
