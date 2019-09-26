HICKORY - Curious about North Carolina moonshiners and alcohol history?
The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library for an author presentation on Oct. 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. Interdisciplinary Distinguished Professor of the Mountain South, Daniel Pierce will discuss the history of moonshine in western North Carolina and his new book "Tar Heel Lightnin': How Secret Stills and Fast Cars Made North Carolina the Moonshine Capital of the World."
A specialist in Southern and Appalachian history, Pierce has written several books pertaining to Western North Carolina. "Tar Heel Lightnin'" is his newest book covering NC moonshine history from the state's beginnings to present.
Pierce is a professor of history at the University of North Carolina Asheville. He will have copies of his books available for sale.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
