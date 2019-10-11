HICKORY - The public is invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. for a couponing workshop.
This workshop will be led by Jenny Martin, author of SouthernSavers.com. She will provide an in-depth look at various ways you can use coupons and save money. Attendees will learn how to cut their grocery and household purchases by at least 50% (if not more!).
Attendees will receive a detailed workbook at the workshop to take notes. Come prepared to learn and save.
For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
