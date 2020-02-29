Sarah Yates, a 6-year-old Hickory resident, held a donation event last Saturday in lieu of a birthday party. Her mother, Tabitha, said it was a huge success.
“Sarah said that for her party she wanted to have a free donation party,” Tabitha Yates said. Sarah described her ideal party as an opportunity for people to donate items for others in need.
“We were blessed to make many connections with people in the community,” Tabitha Yates said. “Mayor Hank Guess presented Sarah with a key to the city as one of the youngest recipients!”
Sarah’s sister, Felicia, is next up for a birthday celebration. As a leapling — someone born on leap day — Felicia will celebrate her second birthday this year. She will be 8 years old.
Usually, the family will pick a day at the end of February to celebrate both Sarah’s and Felicia’s birthdays together. This year will be a little different.
“This is a special celebration and we have family coming from both coasts to celebrate with us,” Tabitha Yates said. “It is nice to have a flexible schedule and to have a reason to have a big celebration every four years.”
“Some people don’t know what to think when we share that Felicia was born on leap day. Some think it is extra special and some think it must be disappointing,” she continued. “Felicia takes it in stride and I believe she likes having something truly unique.”
The Yates family has learned a lot about leap day over the years.
“(Felicia) did her most recent project for school about leap year and we found out that the year 2100 will not have a leap year, so she will have her 21st birthday (84 years old) in 2096 and then not have another birthday for eight more years (22nd birthday, 92 years old),” Tabitha Yates said. “We hope that will be an epic party for her!”
Felicia Yates has been planning a mini theater production for over a year that she plans to perform this weekend for friends and family in celebration of her leap year birthday. “We have painted sets and assembled costumes,” Tabitha said. “We are really excited to celebrate together!”
