HICKORY — With local municipal and school board elections drawing near, the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is providing voter-friendly information.
VOTE411.org is a nonpartisan “one-stop-shop” for all election related materials that voters of the Catawba Valley area need before going to the polls. VOTE411.org is a service of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina in partnership and support with National and Local Leagues.
By entering their home address on VOTE411.org website, voters will learn about the offices up for election. They can then compare candidate responses to League questions.
VOTE411.org will launch this year on Sept. 13. Early voting for the primary to narrow the field of candidates running for Hickory City Council begins Sept. 18 at the Highland Recreation Center and ends Oct. 4 with the primary election at Hickory polling places on Oct. 8. For more information, http://www.catawbacountync.gov.
The winning candidates from that primary will be on the ballot for the municipal election with candidates from other municipalities (city council) including the City of Newton, City of Conover, City of Claremont, Town of Brookford, Town of Catawba, Town of Longview, and Town of Maiden, as well as the school boards for Hickory and Newton-Conover.
Early “one-stop voting” for 2019 municipal and school board elections begins on Oct. 16 and continues until Nov. 1 at Highland Recreation and Center and the Newton Main Library with the general election on Nov. 5 at all voting locations.
The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is a non-partisan group of adults that help all eligible Americans register and be prepared to vote. The League neither endorses nor opposes candidates or political groups, but encourages informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy.
League of Women Voters meets on the second Saturday of each month. The next meeting will be on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 10:30 a.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. For more information, contact the League at LWVcatawbavalley@gmail.com
“Voting is the one time when all citizens have an equal say in standing up for the issues and priorities that matter most to us and our community,” said Chris Carson, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.
