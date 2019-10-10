TERRELL - People are invited to come and make new friends with the League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley at its meeting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Catawba County Sherrill’s Ford-Terrell Branch Library at 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrel. The meeting is free and open to the public.
This year is for municipal elections in North Carolina. LWVCV member volunteers have been working to help facilitate VOTE411.org for the past two years. It has been up and running for Hickory primary, Catawba County and Burke County municipal elections. The website helps voters find their candidates' information and has their responses to questions in their own words.
The league also is planning for next year’s celebration of League of Women Voters 100th anniversary and 100 years for the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution for women’s voting rights from 1920-2020.
The League of Women Voters of Catawba Valley is a nonpartisan group and works to inform and register voters, protect voting rights and fair elections. League membership is open to women and men and includes Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties. It meets on the second Saturday each month. For more information “Like” and follow the organization on Facebook and email it at LWVcatawbavalley@gmail.com.
