HICKORY — The final presentation in a series of workshops focusing on a specific season of lawn maintenance is being offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Monday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m. It will focus on the end of summer through fall lawn maintenance. Join presenter Adam Smith to learn more about fertilization, pest management, irrigation, mowing tactics, and seeding.
N.C. Cooperative Extension of Catawba County works to serve the community by providing research-based consultation and educational programming. Smith is the turfgrass and weed management specialist with the Catawba County Cooperative Extension.
The lawn care presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-0500 ext. 7235. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St.t NE on the SALT Block.