ROCK HILL, S.C. — Lenoir-Rhyne's Ainee O'Connor was voted the South Atlantic Conference Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference office announced Wednesday.
The SAC Scholar-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to one student-athlete in each of the conference's championship sports, and is voted on by the SAC's Faculty Athletic Representatives Committee. The winners are selected based on their achievements in academics, athletics, service and leadership.
O'Connor, a senior from Kent, England, has a 3.992 GPA in German and international economics. She was the 2020 SAC Women's Golf Elite 20 Award winner, was a three-time Women's Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar and was a 2019 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar. She was named to the SAC Commissioners Honor Roll and is a member of the Lenoir-Rhyne President's List and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.
"Lenoir-Rhyne women's golf is extremely proud of Ainee for earning the SAC Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year award," said Lenoir-Rhyne head men's and women's golf coach Elliot Gealy. "She takes extreme pride in her work in the classroom setting and on the golf course. This award is quite an accomplishment and I believe Ainee is a well-deserving recipient."
O'Connor played in every Bears' event in 2019-20, placing first at the Battle of Hilton Head. She had six top-15 and four top-10 finishes during the season and never placed lower than 21st. Her outstanding play earned WGCA Honorable Mention All-American honors and she helped lead the Bears to a No. 20 national ranking. She finished the season with a 75.09 adjusted scoring average and was ranked No. 18 in the NCAA Division II South Region by Golfstat.
In addition to her classroom and on-the-course accolades, O'Connor is an active member of the Lenoir-Rhyne community. The women's golf team captain is a member of the Bears Leadership Academy and has participated in the Hickory Christmas Parade every year she has been at Lenoir-Rhyne. She volunteers at several organizations including Lenoir-Rhyne University Trunk or Treat, the Catawba County Humane Society, an elder care home and Special Olympics Golf at Catawba Springs.
