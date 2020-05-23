The 2020 Academic All-District Men's and Women's At Large Teams, selected by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America), recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom. It was announced Friday that Lenoir-Rhyne men's tennis player Paul Lenz and women's golfer Ainee O'Connor will advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America ballot, which will be announced from June 16-19.
The Academic All-District III team is selected from nominees representing all colleges and universities in the South Atlantic Conference, Conference Carolinas and Peach Belt Conference.
The At Large team is made up of student-athletes in golf, lacrosse, swimming and tennis.
Lenz earns the distinction for the first time in his career and has been the SAC Elite 20 Award winner while maintaining a nearly perfect GPA in International Business Management. Lenz is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete and owns the most doubles wins in a single season in program history with his 13 victories in 2019.
O'Connor continues a senior season that has seen her win SAC Golfer of the Year, SAC Women's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year, SAC Elite 20 Winner and an Honorable Mention All-American selection. This is the second time O'Connor has been named to the Academic All-District squad.
